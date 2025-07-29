Sanchez (9-3) took the loss Monday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

Sanchez's recent tear on the mound came to a halt, as Monday marked the first time in his last seven starts that he yielded greater than one run. The All-Star left-hander surrendered at least four runs for the first time since his April 6 start versus the Dodgers, but he did throw at least six frames in his 10th straight outing. Sanchez will bring a strong 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 139:33 K:BB over 130.2 innings into this weekend's scheduled start against the Tigers, who have a poor .621 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.