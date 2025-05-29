Sanchez did not factor into the decision in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader against Atlanta. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Sanchez got off to a strong start, holding Atlanta scoreless through his first five innings. However, the southpaw would run into trouble in the sixth, where he'd ultimately allow two runs on three hits before leaving the game one out shy of a quality start. Overall, it was a step in the right direction for Sanchez after he allowed three runs on eight hits in just 4.2 innings in his last outing against the A's. His ERA now sits at 3.32 with a 1.31 WHIP and 70:22 K:BB through 11 starts (59.2 innings) this year. Sanchez is currently lined up to face the Blue Jays on the road in his next start.