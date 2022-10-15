Robertson (calf) has been throwing and could return for the NLCS, should the Phillies advance, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Robertson missed out on the NLDS roster after straining his calf while celebrating a Bryce Harper homer in the wild-card round. The Phillies have managed to take a 2-1 lead in the series despite the absence of one of their best relief options, but they'll need to win one more game if Robertson is to have a chance to pitch again this season.