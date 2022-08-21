Robertson walked two and allowed a hit while striking out two across two innings to earn the save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Robertson entered the game to start the eighth inning and threw 36 pitches to record his 17th save of the season. Seranthony Dominguez (triceps) was unavailable, and if he remains sidelined, Robertson should see a much larger share of the save opportunities. Robertson has yet to surrender a run across eight innings since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline, picking up three saves and two holds with his new team.