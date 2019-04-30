Pivetta is being considered for a move to the bullpen, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pivetta was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after getting lit up to the tune of an 8.35 ERA in his first four starts of the season. In two turns at the Triple-A level, he has a 3.75 ERA and a 46.0 percent strikeout rate. A move to the bullpen would eliminate any need to face a lineup a third time, something he's struggled with so far (6.53 ERA). There's no guarantee the move will happen, as manager Gabe Kapler referred to the idea simply as, "something that we're discussing and brainstorming."