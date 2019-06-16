Neshek (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Neshek missed almost three weeks due to rotator cuff inflammation but makes his return for Sunday's series finale. The 38-year-old has a 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through 17.1 innings this season.

