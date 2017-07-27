Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Could see playing time reduced
Joseph could be splitting time at first base with Rhys Hoskins over the final two months of the season, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hoskins is ready for a promotion to the majors, but Joseph has been productive as the Phillies' regular first baseman this season. Neither player is an option in the outfield and both hit right-handed, which leaves the Phillies having to consider a time share at first base. The Phils are willing to trade Joseph, but the market for first baseman is limited at the moment. A trade may have to wait until the offseason.
More News
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits bench Monday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits 15th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Ties game with ninth-inning home run•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Gets rare day off Monday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Plates three runs in win over Cards•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Launches ninth homer Saturday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...