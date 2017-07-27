Joseph could be splitting time at first base with Rhys Hoskins over the final two months of the season, Bob Brookover of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins is ready for a promotion to the majors, but Joseph has been productive as the Phillies' regular first baseman this season. Neither player is an option in the outfield and both hit right-handed, which leaves the Phillies having to consider a time share at first base. The Phils are willing to trade Joseph, but the market for first baseman is limited at the moment. A trade may have to wait until the offseason.