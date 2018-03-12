Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Designated for assignment Monday
Joseph was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Monday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Joseph was dropped from the Phillies' 40-man roster in order to make room for the signing of Jake Arrieta. While the 26-year-old has knocked 20-plus homers in each of the previous two seasons, his lackluster .240/.289/.432 line across 142 games in 2017 left something to be desired and he was ultimately deemed expendable following the offseason addition of Carlos Santana to handle everyday duties at first base. Joseph should garner some interest on waivers.
