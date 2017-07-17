Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits bench Monday
Joseph is not in the lineup Monday against the Marlins.
Joseph had five strikeouts and just one hit during the Phillies' weekend series in Milwaukee, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Brock Stassi will man first base in his place.
More News
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits 15th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Ties game with ninth-inning home run•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Gets rare day off Monday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Plates three runs in win over Cards•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Launches ninth homer Saturday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Smashes eighth bomb of season Saturday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...