Joseph went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against the Braves.

Joseph clubbed his 16th homer of the season as part of a seven-run fifth inning that helped lead the Phillies to a home victory. Although he carries a weak batting average, his power potential has made him a useful corner infield option for fantasy owners.

