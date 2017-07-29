Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Leaves yard Friday
Joseph went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Friday against the Braves.
Joseph clubbed his 16th homer of the season as part of a seven-run fifth inning that helped lead the Phillies to a home victory. Although he carries a weak batting average, his power potential has made him a useful corner infield option for fantasy owners.
