Joseph is out of Sunday's lineup against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He will sit for the second game in a row in favor of Rhys Hoskins at first base. The plan when Hoskins was originally promoted was for him to play primarily left field, but he has been so impressive (four home runs in 10 games), that the Phillies may have decided that he no longer needs to defer to Joseph at first base. It doesn't help that Joseph is in a 5-for-56 (.089) funk over his last 16 games.