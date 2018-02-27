Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Playing in left field Tuesday
Joseph is in the lineup as a left fielder Tuesday against the Tigers, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Joseph has never played in the outfield at any point in his professional career. The breakout of Rhys Hoskins and the signing of Carlos Santana mean that Joseph is unlikely to make the roster as a first baseman this year. His outfield tryout seems like an effort to give him one last chance to stick on the roster, as there could be a role for him as a fifth outfielder and pinch hitter. Even in that role, however, his at-bats are likely to be limited, leaving him with little fantasy value barring an injury to a Phillies starter.
