Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Rides pine Sunday
Joseph is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
After two consecutive hitless showings to start the series, Joseph will head to the bench for a night off. Daniel Nava will move into the lineup and play first base to replace him for the afternoon.
More News
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Leaves yard Friday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Could see playing time reduced•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits bench Monday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits 15th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Ties game with ninth-inning home run•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Gets rare day off Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...