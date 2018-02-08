Joseph seems to be on the outside of the 25-man roster looking in heading into spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

This ominous outlook certainly isn't due to lack of production. Although his average and OPS dipped a bit last season, Joseph bashed 43 homers and 42 doubles over the past two seasons, helping him to drive in 116 runs in that span. The biggest reason that puts his roster spot in question is the emergence of Rhys Hoskins and the signing of Carlos Santana. At this point, it seems like Joseph is the third option at first base, and the only other position he played in his career is catcher (not counting his one-game stint as a third baseman in the minors). General manager Matt Klentak commented that he respects what the 26-year-old has done the past two seasons and that he's currently considered a part of the active roster. However, he noted that Joseph will have to earn his spot during spring training "just like everybody else", which could make things difficult if he struggles during Grapefruit League action.