Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Sitting again Sunday
Joseph is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
For the third consecutive game, Joseph is being withheld from the starting lineup. Maikel Franco will start at first base and hit fifth in the order with Joseph out.
