The Phillies activated Wheeler (forearm) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Blue Jays.

Though he's back in action after just under a month-long stay on the shelf, Wheeler is expected to be on a more limited pitch count than usual since he didn't complete a rehab start prior to being activated. Per Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, interim manager Rob Thomson indicated over the weekend that Noah Syndergaard will piggyback Wheeler on Wednesday, so the Phillies' ace could struggle to work deep enough into the start to factor into any decision.