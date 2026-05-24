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Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Blanks Guardians for fourth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Wheeler (4-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 win over the Guardians. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander fired 64 of 99 pitches for strikes as he delivered his fifth straight quality start since the calendar flipped to May. Wheeler has a dazzling 1.38 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through 32.2 innings on the month, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Dodgers.

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