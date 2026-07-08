Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Dominates Cincinnati with 14 K's

Wheeler (9-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds, allowing one run on four hits while striking out 14 over seven innings.

Wheeler did not issue a walk and generated a dominant 20 swinging strikes while matching his career high with 14 punchouts. He recorded multiple strikeouts in five of his first six innings before Eugenio Suarez spoiled the shutout with a solo homer on the first pitch of the seventh. Wheeler has now won five straight decisions since suffering his lone loss of the season May 29 against the Dodgers. The right-hander has piled up 24 strikeouts over his last 11.2 innings and is scheduled to make one final start before the All-Star break against the Tigers. He owns a 2.28 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 98:20 K:BB across 87 innings this season.