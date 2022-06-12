Wheeler (5-3) went six innings against Arizona on Saturday, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out eight to earn the win.

Wheeler earned his fifth straight quality start Saturday, which also resulted in his second win in a row and his fifth of the season. The veteran had a slow start to the year where he saw his ERA balloon to 5.79 by the end of April. Since then, the righty has dropped his ERA to 2.84 after allowing just eight earned runs in his last 44.2 innings.