Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Excellent campaign continues

Wheeler (6-1) notched the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

After beginning the season on the injured list due to last year's shoulder surgery, Wheeler continues to show no signs of slowing down in 2026. The 36-year-old right-hander has now registered eight quality starts over his first 10 outings, giving up two runs or fewer eight times this year. Wheeler will bring an outstanding 2.01 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 62:15 K:BB over 62.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Mets.