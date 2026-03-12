Wheeler (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It will be the veteran right-hander's first time facing hitters since he had thoracic outlet surgery last September. The Phillies have declined to say whether Wheeler would pitch in any Grapefruit League games, but if he's facing hitters Saturday, there's a good chance he will get into games before camp breaks. Wheeler will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, but it could be a brief absence as long as his recovery continues to move along without interruption.