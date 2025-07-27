Wheeler (9-4) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

It's the first time since May 29 that Wheeler's failed to make it through six innings -- the right-hander had worked to a 1.57 ERA in six starts (40 innings) prior to Sunday. Overall, Wheeler's ERA sits at 2.56 with a 0.89 WHIP and 122:20 K:BB across 21 starts (133.2 innings) this year. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home against the Tigers.