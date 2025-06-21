Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mets, giving up no runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out eight.

The 35-year-old right-hander overwhelmed the Mets at times, generating a staggering 21 whiffs during his fourth scoreless start of the season. Wheeler has fanned at least six in all but one of his 15 outings this year, and he's yet to fire fewer than five frames in any of his appearances. Wheeler will bring an outstanding 2.61 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 118:22 K:BB over 93 innings into his next scheduled start against the Astros, who entered Friday leading MLB in batting average (.272) since May 7.