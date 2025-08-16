Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Labors in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wheeler did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings.
Wheeler needed 97 pitches to complete five innings, marking the first time this season he's failed to work beyond the fifth frame in consecutive starts. The 35-year-old still appears to be shaking off some rust after battling shoulder stiffness, with his velocity down slightly across the board. He owns a 2.71 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a major-league-leading 195 strikeouts across 149.2 innings and lines up for a home rematch with the Nationals next weekend.
