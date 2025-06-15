Wheeler (7-2) struck out nine and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks en route to claiming a win Sunday in the Phillies' 11-4 victory over the Blue Jays.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic broke some news on Wheeler earlier in the weekend, publishing a feature article in which the right-hander confirmed that he intends to retire when his three-year, $126 million contract extension expires at the end of the 2027 season. While the report may have some minor implications on Wheeler's outlook in dynasty formats, the 35-year-old's value in redraft leagues is unaffected. Wheeler has maintained his status as one of baseball's top aces thus far in 2025, with his sterling ratios, strong health in recent seasons and excellent team context having made him a reliable frontline pitcher for fantasy managers who selected him on draft day. He navigated a tough two-start week with aplomb, limiting potent Cubs and Blue Jays offenses to a combined three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out 16 batters over 12 innings.