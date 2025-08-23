The Phillies announced Saturday that Wheeler (shoulder) will undergo season-ending thoracic outlet decompression surgery, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports. He's expected to face a recovery timeline of 6-to-8 months.

Wheeler was placed on the injured list a week ago after doctors discovered a blood clot in his throwing shoulder, which he had removed in a procedure Monday. Since then, he's been diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which will require a more significant surgery. Given the estimated 6-to-8-month recovery timeline, Wheeler's availability for Opening Day in 2026 now appears to be in doubt. Before being shut down last week, the 35-year-old righty had been a leading candidate for the 2025 NL Cy Young Award, posting a 10-5 record, 2.71 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 195:33 K:BB across 149.2 innings.