Wheeler (9-3) earned the win Sunday in a complete game against the Reds, allowing one run on one hit. He struck out 12.

It was a dominant performance from Wheeler in his fifth career complete game. The right-hander allowed just one hit, an Austin Hays homer to lead off the fifth inning. Wheeler hasn't allowed an earned run in his last four starts (28 innings) while logging 38 strikeouts in that span. His ERA is down to 2.17 through 18 starts (116 innings) with a stellar 0.84 WHIP and 148 strikeouts. Wheeler is currently scheduled to face the Padres on the road next week in what'll likely be his final outing before the All-Star break.