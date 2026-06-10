Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Quality start in Toronto

Wheeler did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits while striking out five across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Wheeler was locked in a pitching duel with Dylan Cease, with the former clinging onto a 1-0 lead through five innings before yielding a solo homer to Jesus Sanchez in the sixth. Wheeler generated 15 whiffs on 96 pitches and is up to seven quality starts in nine outings this season. He will bring a 2.22 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 56.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Marlins.