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Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Quality start in Toronto

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wheeler did not factor into Tuesday's decision against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on six hits while striking out five across six innings. He did not issue a walk.

Wheeler was locked in a pitching duel with Dylan Cease, with the former clinging onto a 1-0 lead through five innings before yielding a solo homer to Jesus Sanchez in the sixth. Wheeler generated 15 whiffs on 96 pitches and is up to seven quality starts in nine outings this season. He will bring a 2.22 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 56.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Marlins.

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