Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Rebounds vs. Padres

Wheeler (5-1) earned the win Thursday over San Diego, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Wheeler, who gave up four runs on four homers in a loss to the Dodgers his last time out. The right-hander blanked the Padres through six innings Thursday before giving up a two-run homer to Manny Machado in the seventh for his sixth quality start of the campaign. Wheeler's ERA now sits at 2.31 on the year with a 0.83 WHIP and 48:12 K:BB across eight starts (50.2 innings). He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Blue Jays in his next outing.