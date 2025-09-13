Wheeler (shoulder) is slated to have thoracic outlet decompression surgery Sept. 23, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Wheeler underwent a procedure in mid-August to remove a blood clot near his shoulder, and he's set for a second (and more significant) procedure after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The veteran hurler is expected to need six to eight months to recover from the upcoming surgery, which means that he may not be ready for Opening Day next season. However, if all goes well moving forward, Wheeler should be able to return to the mound sometime during the first half of the 2026 campaign.