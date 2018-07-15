Meadows was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The writing has been on the wall for Meadows' demotion for a while now, as the prized outfield prospect had cracked the lineup just once in the Pirates' last 10 games. Since opening his MLB career with seven multi-hit efforts in 11 games, Meadows has slashed a meager .245/.300/.336 with six extra-base hits in 110 at-bats. He'll aim to get back on track in a full-time role at Triple-A and should be back up with the Pirates later this season.

