Pirates' Austin Meadows: Dispatched to Triple-A
Meadows was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The writing has been on the wall for Meadows' demotion for a while now, as the prized outfield prospect had cracked the lineup just once in the Pirates' last 10 games. Since opening his MLB career with seven multi-hit efforts in 11 games, Meadows has slashed a meager .245/.300/.336 with six extra-base hits in 110 at-bats. He'll aim to get back on track in a full-time role at Triple-A and should be back up with the Pirates later this season.
