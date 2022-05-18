Cederlind (elbow) will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Cederlind progressed to facing live hitters in April as he continued to recover from his Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2021. However, he experienced forearm soreness last week and will be shut down for 4-to-6 weeks following his injection. The right-hander will likely need time to build up once he's cleared to resume throwing, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sidelined until at least July.

