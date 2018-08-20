Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

After being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh two weeks, Boshers spent eight games with the club but failed to make an appearance. Prior to joining the organization, he pitched in 38 games for the Twins in 2018, logging a 4.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 35 innings.

