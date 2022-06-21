Vogelbach went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and three runs scored Monday against the Cubs.

Vogelbach delivered a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 9-1. He also scored each time he reached base, marking the third time in his last five starts that he has scored multiple runs. Despite a multitude of recent prospect promotions, Vogelbach has remained the Pirates' primary designated hitter. However, he is hitting just .217/.299/.410 across 187 plate appearances on the season.