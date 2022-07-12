Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
Since lefty Daniel Castano is on the hill and the lefty-hitting started in each of the previous three games, manager Derek Shelton likely viewed Tuesday as a good opportunity to give Vogelbach a breather. Yoshi Tsutsugo will replace Vogelbach as the Pirates' designated hitter.
