Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Vogelbach joined teammate Jack Suwinski in going deep off Jameson Taillon for his 11th long ball of the season. The 29-year-old designated hitter is coming off a poor couple of months at the plate. He hit .192 in June and .164 in May, with the only silver lining being the seven home runs he hit over that stretch. He is now riding a six game hitting streak but expectations are not very high for the career .214 hitter.