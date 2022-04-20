Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
The 29-year-old launched a solo shot off his former teammate Corbin Burnes in the top of the sixth, putting the Pirates on the board for the first time. Vogelbach has now launched two home runs on the season while batting .323 at the plate.
