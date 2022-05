Vogelbach was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old started Monday after missing three straight games with an injury to his lower body, and he's now sidelined by a hamstring injury. Vogelbach will be eligible to return June 3, though it's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined. Michael Chavis is likely to see increased playing time during his absence.