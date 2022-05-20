Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Vogelbach started the past nine games and will receive a day off while mired in a 2-for-13 slump, during which he's struck out six times. Yoshi Tsutsugo will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Chavis starts at first base.
More News
-
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks fifth homer•
-
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Sits against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Delivers timely hits•
-
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Remains hot at plate•