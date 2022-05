Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for St. Louis, the lefty-hitting Vogelbach will stick on the bench for the third consecutive contest while Yoshi Tsutsugo serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. The Pirates are scheduled to face right-hander Chad Kuhl in Monday's series opener with the Rockies, so expect Vogelbach to check back into the starting nine for that game.