Vogelbach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Vogelbach has a .364 OPS in 52 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, and he'll head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Shane McClanahan on the mound for the Rays. Bryan Reynolds will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Jack Suwinski starts in center field.