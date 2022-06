Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Vogelbach singled and doubled in consecutive plate appearances to account for the majority of his damage Tuesday. He has been a big part of Pittsburgh's hot offense to start its series against the Cubs, collecting four hits with two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored across two games. Overall, Vogelbach is hitting .226/.314/.423 across 191 plate appearances on the season.