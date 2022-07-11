Vogelbach went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Brewers.

Even with the return of Kevin Newman and Yoshi Tsutsugo, Vogelbach has remained a regular in the Pittsburgh lineup. He's dictated that with his performance, as he's maintained a .355 average with two home runs, eight RBI and three runs scored across nine games in July. For the season, Vogelbach has 12 homers with a .241/.339/.459 line across 254 plate appearances.

