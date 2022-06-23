Vogelbach will sit Thursday against the Cubs.
Vogelbach will take a seat after he went 4-for-10 with two doubles, four RBI, four runs and four walks in the first three games of the series. Yu Chang will get the start at designated hitter and bat sixth Thursday.
