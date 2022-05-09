Vogelbach will be on the bench Monday against the Dodgers.

Vogelbach has started against every righty the Pirates have faced this season, and he hasn't been completely prevented from facing lefties, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six out of 10 southpaws so far this year. Bryan Reynolds will rest his legs in the designated hitter spot, with Jake Marisnick starting in center field.