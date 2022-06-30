Vogelbach went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Vogelbach took Paolo Espino yard in the fourth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. It was his third homer in his last 11 games, and he's also tallied seven RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Vogelbach has been locked into the designated hitter role against right-handed pitching, though the Pirates lineup remains fluid so he'll likely need to keep hitting to retain consistent playing time.