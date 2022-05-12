Vogelbach went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Vogelbach took Daniel Hudson yard in the seventh inning to tally his fifth home run of the season. It was a needed hit for Vogelbach, as he entered the game having collected only two hits in his last 25 at-bats. Despite the slow stretch, Vogelbach is in the lineup against nearly every righty the Pirates face, and he has settled into the cleanup spot. Overall, he is hitting .258/.337/.472 with 13 runs scored and 12 RBI across 101 plate appearances on the campaign.
