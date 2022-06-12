Vogelbach went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-4 loss to Atlanta.
Vogelbach gave the Pirates a brief 2-0 lead with his first-inning blast, which Atlanta answered in its half of the frame. The designated hitter has hit safely in each of his last two games after breaking an 0-for-11 skid, but he hasn't recorded hits in three straight contests since late April. The 29-year-old slugger is at a .230/.312/.432 slash line with seven homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 41 contests.