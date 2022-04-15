Vogelbach went 4-for-6 with a solo home run, a double, three runs scored and two RBI on Thursday against the Nationals.

Vogelbach's strong performance began with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. After tallying his first long ball of the season, Vogelbach got on base three additional times, highlighted by an RBI single in the seventh frame. Though he has been out of the lineup against most lefties, Vogelbach is the regular leadoff hitter in Pittsburgh and has collected seven hits across 18 plate appearances early in the campaign.