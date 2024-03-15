Taylor signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Pirates on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor hasn't participated in spring training, but does have a team for 2024 as he's caught on with the Pirates. He spent 2023 with the Twins and slashed .220/.278/.442 for a career-high 21 home runs and 51 RBI while adding 13 stolen bases on 388 plate appearances. Taylor could fill the small side of a platoon in center field for Pittsburgh since the lefty-hitting Jack Suwinski has struggled against southpaws.